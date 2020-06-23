Dundalk FC signs American winger Josh Gatt

Josh Gatt is making the move back abroad, this time to Ireland.

Republic of Ireland first division club Dundalk FC announced Tuesday the signing of the former Colorado Rapids winger. The 28-year-old signed a short-term deal with the defending Irish Champions after being a free agent since July 2019.

A Michigan native, Gatt last played for Austrian Bundesliga side Rheindorf Altach in the 2018-19 season. In 16 combined appearances for Altach, Gatt scored one league goal and added four assists.

Gatt played one season in MLS with the Rapids, appearing in 22 combined matches for the Western Conference club. After beginning his professional career with Rheindorf Altach as a 19-year-old, Gatt later moved to Norwegian side Molde, where he was managed by current Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The winger totaled 74 appearances in five years with Molde, while also being sidelined several times due to serious knee issues. Gatt scored nine goals and registered 14 assists for Molde, appearing in UEFA Champions League qualifying and winning two Tippeliagaen titles.

Gatt has earned two caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team in his career, appearing in friendlies against Russia (2012) and Canada (2013).

Dundalk FC earned 12 points from five league matches earlier this season before the COVID-19 pandemic put the season on-hold. The club last played in March, but since have returned to training with no date being announced for the return of league play.