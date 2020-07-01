European Ticker: Sane, Messi, and more

Bayern Munich has reportedly agreed a deal with Manchester City for German winger Leroy Sane.

Sane will join the German club this summer for approximately £54.8 million, despite not being allowed to represent the club until the 2020-21 season. Man City will also reportedly receive a 10% sell-on clause, should Bayern sell Sane in the future. (REPORT)

Lionel Messi reached another individual milestone on Tuesday, scoring his 700th combined goal for club and country. Barcelona tied Atletico Madrid 2-2 at the Camp Nou. (READ)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admitted that the club is not chasing Andre Gomes and have had no negotiations for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. (REPORT)

Manchester City will hear their result regarding a possible two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League on July 13th. (REPORT)

Manchester United brushed aside Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 on Wednesday at the Amex Stadium thanks to strong performances from Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes. (READ)

Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi penned his goodbye on social media to Borussia Dortmund supporters after arriving in Milan for a medical at Inter Milan. (REPORT)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will remain on loan with Serie A side AS Roma until the end of the current season, with a preliminary agreement also being reached to stay for the 2020-21 season. (REPORT)

Thiago Silva, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Sergio Rico have all signed short-term deals to remain with PSG for the remainder of the current season. PSG remains in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and Coupe De France, and will also face St. Etienne in the Coupe De La Ligue Final. (REPORT)

Former Tottenham and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has left Paraguayan side Olimpia after four months at the club. (REPORT)

Manchester City added Spanish youth international forward Pablo Moreno from Juventus, in which the 18-year-old will join the club at the start of the summer transfer window. (REPORT)

The German DFB Board approved several changes for the Bundesliga Transfer Window due to the impact made to the season schedule by COVID-19. (REPORT)

Marseille has signed French defender Lucas Perrin to a new three-year contract. (REPORT)