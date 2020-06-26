FA Cup quarterfinals headline This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Liverpool claimed the top prize in England after clinching the Premier League title, but it won’t be involved in the next piece of hardware issued in the country.

Each of the last four winners of the competition are still in it. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City headline the remaining contenders in action this weekend as the competition resumes at the quarterfinal stage.

In Germany, the final match week of Bundesliga action will be highlighted by the league within the league.

With Champions League spots on the line for next season, RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Bayer Leverkusen are fighting for two spots and come into the weekend separated by only three points.

Back in England on Saturday, Aston Villa finds itself in the drop zone and in a must-win contest against a Wolves team that has been perfect in its first two games back in action.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Friday

La Liga

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Real Valladolid

Serie A

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Juventus vs Lecce

Primeira Liga

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Belenenses vs Sporting CP

Super Lig

2 p.m. – beIN SPORTS – Beşiktaş vs Konyaspor

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs West Bromwich Albion

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, UniMas – Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bayer Leverkusen vs Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Borussia M’gladbach vs Hertha BSC

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Wolfsburg vs Bayern München

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Paderborn

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Werder Bremen vs Köln

9:30 a.m. -TUDN en Vivo, FOX Soccer Match Pass – Freiburg vs Schalke 04

9:30 a.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Augsburg vs RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Union Berlin vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Mallorca

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Osasuna vs Leganés

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés

Serie A

11:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Brescia vs Genoa

1:30 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes- Cagliari vs Torino

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Lazio vs Fiorentina

FA Cup

12:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Norwich City vs Manchester United

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. -CBS, fuboTV, CBS All Access- North Carolina Courage vs Portland Thorns

10 p.m. -CBS All Access- Chicago Red Stars vs Washington Spirit

EFL Championship

7:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Preston North End vs Cardiff City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Leeds United vs Fulham

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Seoul vs Incheon United

Segunda Division

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Racing Santander vs Albacete

Sunday

Premier League

11:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV– Watford vs Southampton

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Levante vs Real Betis

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Villarreal vs Valencia

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Eibar

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Espanyol vs Real Madrid

Serie A

11:15 a.m. –ESPN+– AC Milan vs Roma

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Udinese vs Atalanta

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Sampdoria vs Bologna

1:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Sassuolo vs Hellas Verona

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Napoli vs SPAL

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Parma vs Inter

FA Cup

8 a.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Sheffield United vs Arsenal

11 a.m. –ESPN+– Leicester City vs Chelsea

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle United vs Manchester City

EFL Championship

7 a.m. –ESPN+– Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday

9:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town

Bundesliga 2

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Stuttgart vs Darmstadt 98

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hannover 96 vs Bochum

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hamburg vs Sandhausen

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Holstein Kiel vs Nürnberg

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Arminia Bielefeld vs Heidenheim

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Jahn Regensburg vs Erzgebirge Aue

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Dynamo Dresden vs Osnabrück

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Greuther Fürth vs Karlsruher SC

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Wehen Wiesbaden vs St. Pauli

K League 1

5 a.m. –fuboTV – Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Motors

Segunda Division

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Sporting Gijón vs Lugo

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Numancia vs Real Oviedo

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Fuenlabrada vs Extremadura UD