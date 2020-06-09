Fossey training with Fulham first team ahead of season restart

A young American defender could very well make his senior debut in the coming weeks.

Marlon Fossey is training with EFL Championship side Fulham’s first team ahead of the upcoming season restart. Fossey, 21, has yet to make his senior debut for Fulham after injuries have plagued his current season.

A former U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team player, Fossey has made three appearances for Fulham’s Under-23 side this season. Since making the jump to the Under-23’s, Fossey has totaled 34 appearances, registering one assist.

The right back signed a new two-year deal with Fulham back in 2018, which is set to expire this summer. Fulham also has an option to retain Fossey for an additional year, should they decide to do so.

The London club is third in the EFL Championship with 64 points, six points behind second place West Bromwich Albion. The top two teams in England’s second-tier will automatically earn promotion to the English Premier League for next season, while teams finishing third through sixth will take place in playoffs.

Fulham was relegated back to the Championship last season, but have been one of the top teams this campaign. Fossey’s international teammate Tim Ream has starred in the back of Scott Parker’s defense, making 35 league appearances.

Fulham’s first match back after a lengthy break due to the COVID-19 pandemic comes on June 20th against London rivals Brentford at Craven Cottage. The club also faces trips to both Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion later in their schedule, both pivotal fixtures in the race for automatic promotion.