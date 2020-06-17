Gio Reyna misses Borussia Dortmund match with 'flu-like symptoms'

American teenager Gio Reyna is out for Borussia Dortmund’s match against Mainz with what is being reported as “flu-like symptoms”.

Reyna was left out of Dortmund’s match-day squad, with German outlet Bild being the first to report an illness. According to Transfermarkt, Reyna was tested for COVID-19 and his first test came back negative.

Reyna had been considered a candidate to earn his first Bundesliga start for Dortmund, with a previous opportunity to start spoiled by a pre-match injury. Now the U.S. Men’s National Team prospect’s chances of earning his first Bundesliga start are in jeopardy as Dortmund has just two more matches left in its season.

Dortmund’s next match takes place on Saturday against Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig.