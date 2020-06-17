SBISoccer.com

Gio Reyna misses Borussia Dortmund match with 'flu-like symptoms'

Gio Reyna misses Borussia Dortmund match with 'flu-like symptoms'

Americans Abroad

Gio Reyna misses Borussia Dortmund match with 'flu-like symptoms'

By 3 minutes ago

By |

American teenager Gio Reyna is out for Borussia Dortmund’s match against Mainz with what is being reported as “flu-like symptoms”.

Reyna was left out of Dortmund’s match-day squad, with German outlet Bild being the first to report an illness. According to Transfermarkt, Reyna was tested for COVID-19 and his first test came back negative.

Reyna had been considered a candidate to earn his first Bundesliga start for Dortmund, with a previous opportunity to start spoiled by a pre-match injury. Now the U.S. Men’s National Team prospect’s chances of earning his first Bundesliga start are in jeopardy as Dortmund has just two more matches left in its season.

Dortmund’s next match takes place on Saturday against Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig.

, Americans Abroad, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home