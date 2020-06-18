Holmes available for Derby County's return to league play

Duane Holmes is one of many players to recover from injury over the three-month layoff to the EFL Championship season. Now, he’s looking to jump right back into Derby County’s starting lineup for their first match back.

The Rams travel to Millwall on Saturday in their first league match since March due to COVID-19. Holmes returned to training in late May after recovering from his injury and is available for the Rams this weekend.

“Duane Holmes is fit again,” Rams manager Phillip Cocu said in a Zoom press conference on Thursday. He will join Tom Huddlestone and Wayne Rooney as returnees for the Rams who now will make a push up the table with nine matches remaining.

Holmes suffered a leg injury in mid-February, missing five matches in all competitions since. He had been recovering from it throughout the break in the league season, but since had to sit and wait for clubs to begin training once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 24-year-old has three goals and three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions this season. After joining Derby County in 2018, Holmes has become one of the club’s top playmakers while also jumping into the radar of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Derby County are 12th in the EFL Championship, five points out of the final playoff spot currently occupied by Preston North End. The Rams are one of many teams still in the mix for the promotion playoffs, but will face seven clubs who are currently higher than them in the standings.

Millwall defeated Derby County 1-0 earlier this season at Pride Park with Holmes playing 88 minutes in the defeat.