Johnson to leave Borussia Monchengladbach at end of season

Fabian Johnson will not return to Borussia Monchengladbach following the end of this current Bundesliga season.

Gladbach confirmed on Monday that Johnson’s contract will not be renewed this summer after a mutual agreement between the club and player. Johnson will be allowed to search for a new club this summer after six years with the German club.

Max Eberl: "Tobias Strobl has informed us that he would like to join FC Augsburg at the end of the season. We have also reached an agreement together with Fabian Johnson to let his contract run out."

The 32-year-old joined Monchengladbach from Hoffenheim in 2014 and since has totaled 140 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals. Johnson has played as both a full back and in midfielder for Gladbach, however injuries have plagued the veteran over the past three seasons.

After amassing 30+ appearances in each of his first three seasons at Gladbach, Johnson has only totaled 37 total since the beginning of the 2017-18′ season. A muscular injury has sidelined him for the return of Bundesliga play this Summer, failing to appear since Feb. 1st in a 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig.

Johnson has earned 57 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team and previously stated his interest in returning to international football. His last appearance for the USMNT came in 2017, but could provide veteran experience in Gregg Berhalter’s squad.

MLS is a possibility for Johnson who previously was linked with FC Cincinnati at the end of 2019. There is no concrete interest though from Johnson to join the Eastern Conference side or any MLS club going forward.

Borussia Monchengladbach are in a race for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga with four matches remaining. They are currently fourth in the league standings, beating out Bayer Leverkusen on goal difference.