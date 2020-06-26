Leicester City-Chelsea headlines Top Five Matches to Watch

The FA Cup returns this week with a couple of intriguing quarterfinal matches featuring Champions League contenders Chelsea and Leicester City, as well as a couple of teams that haven’t seen their summer get off to a hot start in Arsenal and Sheffield United.

Over in Spain, Real Madrid and Barcelona continue their scuffle at the top of the table with away matches against teams further down in La Liga. The Bundesliga season wraps up with an exciting race to avoid relegation.

Here are Europe’s top five matches to watch this weekend:

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Sunday, 11 a.m., ESPN+

The FA Cup Quarterfinals are the most important happening in England this weekend and a pair of top four Premier League sides get top billing. Chelsea is in top form at the moment after their victory over Manchester City handed Liverpool their first top flight title in 30 years and they are getting the most out of Christian Pulisic, who has two goals in two games since Project Restart began.

Sheffield United vs. Arsenal

Sunday, 8 a.m., ESPN

Sheffield United and Arsenal are both off to cold starts this summer, although the Gunners did get a 2-0 away win at Southampton on Thursday. Sheffield has had a rough go so far as they have not scored a goal in three games since returning to action while giving up six. Although their historical reputations may not show it, these are actually two evenly matched at the moment and are only separated by a single point in the Premier League table.

Espanyol vs. Real Madrid

Sunday, 4 p.m., beIN Sports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are even on points, but a pair of El Clasico victories has Zinedine Zidane’s team setting the pace in La Liga at the moment. They take on Barcelona’s other top tier club this week in what should be a routine win, but Espanyol need every point they can muster as they fight relegation at the bottom of the league.

Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona

Saturday, 11 a.m., beIN Sports

Barcelona will look to keep pace with their arch rivals with an away tilt against Celta Vigo. It may seem like an easy task for Barca, with Celta sitting down in 16th place, but the hosts are on a bit of a hot streak. They are on a three game unbeaten run that includes a 6-0 thrashing of Alaves in their last home match. Barcelona should win, but Celta Vigo certainly won’t make it easy.

Union Berlin vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Fox Soccer Match Pass

There isn’t much to play for at the top of the Bundesliga table, so the relegation race takes center stage in the final week of the season. American goalkeeper Zack Steffen looks to keep Fortuna Dusseldorf in the top flight. They need to take down Union Berlin or hope that Werder Bremen falters at home against FC Koln to avoid automatic relegation. A victory won’t have them out of the woods yet, though. They will need to take down either Hamburg of Heidenheim in a two-legged playoff next week to survive the drop.