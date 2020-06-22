Liverpool-Crystal Palace headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

Liverpool’s championship doubts in 2020 were only only by the COVID-19 shutdown. With a whopping 23-point lead over second placed Manchester City, not giving the Premier League title to Jurgen Klopp and his men would have been criminal.

After settling for a scoreless draw against Merseyside Derby rival Everton on Sunday, the Reds have two eyes on their Wednesday match against Crystal Palace as a win mathematically would clinch the title.

Crystal Palace comes in with a bit of momentum, though. Four consecutive clean sheets have seen as many wins for Palace it fights to qualify for UEFA competition for the first time ever in its 114-year history.

Manchester City fans will be happy to learn that there are two games to enjoy this week. It kicks off this week’s action against Burnley on Monday, and then has the opportunity to end any thoughts Chelsea has about achieving second place on Thursday.

On Wednesday in Italy, Atalanta vs Lazio is a matter if fourth vs second places in the league table, and Lazio only trails Juventus by one point. A loss for Lazio would be a death blow in its campaign for its first league title in ten seasons.

Before weekday action begins, there are only seven more games for Benfica and Porto to find some separation in Portugal’s Primera Liga. They’ve been neck and neck all season, and both are in action on Tuesday as they stand even in points.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Burnley

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Villarreal vs Sevilla

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Leganés vs Granada

Serie A

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Brecia

1:30 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Lecce vs Milan

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Bologna vs Juventus

EFL League Two

12:15 p.m. – ESPN+ – Exeter City vs Colchester United

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Cheltenham Town vs Northampton Town

Tuesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Levante vs Atlético Madrid

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Getafe

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Athletic Club

Serie A

1:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes – SPAL vs Cagliari

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hellas Verona vs Napoli

3:45 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes- Genoa vs Parma

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Udinese

Primeira Liga

2:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Benfica vs Santa Clara

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Porto vs Boavista

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester United vs Sheffield United

1 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

1 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Norwich City vs Everton

1 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Wolverhampton vs Bournemouth

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

La Liga

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Celta de Vigo

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Osasuna

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Mallorca

Serie A

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Sassuolo

3:45 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Atalanta vs Lazio

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Sampdoria

Primera Division

10 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+ – Deportivo Saprissa vs Alajuelense

Thursday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold- Burnley vs Watford

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Southampton vs Arsenal

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Chelsea vs Manchester City

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Valencia

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Espanyol

Primera Liga

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting Braga vs Vitória Guimarães