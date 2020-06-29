Luton Town remain in talks with Tottenham for Carter-Vickers extension

Cameron Carter-Vickers has put in a pair of strong shifts since returning to EFL Championship action with Luton Town and the club is hoping to retain the defender on a short-term basis.

The club will release five players on Tuesday when their current contractx expire, but remain in negotiations with Tottenham for Carter-Vickers. Carter-Vickers, 22, impressed in Luton’s recent 1-0 win over Swansea City this weekend, moving three points to safety in their fight for survival.

He joined the club in January following a first-half loan at Stoke City this season, but since reunited with former manager Nathan Jones. Carter-Vickers has made 10 league appearances for the Terriers, but his loan is set to expire on June 30th, pending a short-term deal agreed upon with Spurs.

Due to the COVID-19 season pausing the EFL Championship season for three months, many teams have had to agree to new loan deals in order to keep players for the remaining matches. Luton Town picked up a 1-1 draw with Preston North End in their first match back, before defeating 10-men Swansea City on Saturday.

Their toughest test remaining this season comes on Tuesday at league leaders Leeds United. Carter-Vickers’ current contract with Tottenham is set to end in June 2021, unless the club offers him a new deal or sells him prior to next summer.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender has yet to appear for the London club in a competitive match, heading out on five separate loan spells to the Championship.