Manchester City-Liverpool headlines This Week's Soccer on TV

Liverpool’s visit to Manchester City may have been expected to be a title decider when the English Premier League’s regular season began, but it will instead serve as a coronation for the newly-crowned champions.

Liverpool faces Manchester City on Thursday in the weekend’s most high-profile matchup.

At Camp Nou on Tuesday, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid go head to head in a clash of second place versus third place in La Liga. Barcelona is in desperate need of a win after consecutive draws dropped the Catalans out of first place.

The most important match of the week takes place in Germany, where Werder Bremen faces 2. Bundesliga side Heidenheim in the first leg of the relegation playoff.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are this week’s soccer viewing options:

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Crystal Palace vs Burnley

La Liga

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Real Sociedad

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. –fuboTV – Marítimo vs Benfica

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Paços de Ferreira vs Porto

Primera Division

10:30 p.m. -ESPN Deportes – Saprissa vs Alajuelense

EFL League Two

2:30 p.m. – fuboTV – Exeter City vs Northampton Town

Tuesday

Premier League

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Mallorca vs Celta de Vigo

3 p.m. –fuboTV – Leganés vs Sevilla

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid

Serie A

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Torino vs Lazio

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Genoa vs Juventus

Primeira Liga

12 p.m. –fuboTV – Famalicão vs Portimonense

4:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Rio Ave vs Sporting Braga

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- Houston Dash vs Utah Royals

10 p.m. -CBS All Access- OL Reign vs Sky Blue

Wednesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Everton vs Leicester City

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Arsenal vs Norwich City

1 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Chelsea

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Deportivo Alavés vs Granada

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Valencia vs Athletic Club

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Betis vs Villarreal

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Valladolid vs Levante

Serie A

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Inter vs Brescia

1:30 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Bologna vs Cagliari

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– SPAL vs AC Milan

3:45 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN Deportes – Hellas Verona vs Parma

3:45 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN3 – Lecce vs Sampdoria

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Fiorentina vs Sassuolo

Primeira Liga

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Sporting CP vs Gil Vicente

NWSL Challenge Cup

12:30 p.m. -CBS All Access- Portland Thorns vs Chicago Red Stars

10 p.m. -CBS All Access- Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage

EFL Championship

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Preston North End vs Derby County

Segunda Division

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Lugo vs Numancia

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Extremadura UD vs Racing Santander

Thursday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Manchester City vs Liverpool

German Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. – FS2, fuboTV – Werder Bremen vs. Heidenheim (Relegation Playoff)

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Eibar vs Osasuna

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Espanyol

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Madrid vs Getafe

Serie A

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Napoli

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Roma vs Udinese

EFL Championship

12 p.m. –ESPN+– Hull City vs Middlesbrough

Segunda Division

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Albacete vs Alcorcón