Marsch wears "Black Lives Matter" armband during Salzburg match

Americans Abroad

Jesse Marsch was the latest American abroad to show his support against racism.

In Sunday’s Austrian Bundesliga match against Hartberg, Marsch wore a “Black Lives Matter” armband. He became the latest American overseas to show support including Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Zack Steffen, Giovanni Reyna, and Christian Pulisic.

Marsch recently became the first American-born coach to win a major European trophy by guiding Salzburg to an Austrian Cup Finals win back on May 29th. Salzburg raced out to a four-goal lead before halftime on Sunday in league play and cruised to a 6-0 road triumph at Hartberg.

Salzburg are 3-0-0 since returning to action this Summer after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a lengthy halt to matches. With the win on Sunday, Salzburg moved seven points clear of second-place Wolfsberger with eight games remaining this season.

Marsch could also become the first American coach to win two trophies in the same season if Salzburg holds off competition in Austria. Up next for the club is a trip to Sturm Graz on Wednesday in league play.

