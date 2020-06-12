Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 7 (Florida Face-off)

MLS is Back, and so too is Miami Total Futbol Radio.

Inter Miami learned its group stage fate for the upcoming MLS tournament in the MLS is Back Draw on Thursday, prompting podcast hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer to dissect the expansion side’s full schedule and opponents in the latest episode of Miami Total Futbol Radio.

The duo not only talk about Inter Miami’s upcoming participation in the competition in Orlando, Florida, but also touch on all other club news from the past week. From the latest on player signings to team tactics to jersey sponsor negotiations, there is not a topic that is missed in the newest show.

