Miami Total Futbol Radio: Episode 8 (James Rodriguez? Sunshine Clasico?)

There is no shortage of news when it comes to Inter Miami right now.

Inter Miami has grabbed its share of headlines over the past couple of weeks, and Miami Total Futbol Radio hosts Franco Panizo and Eric Krakauer touch on all recent team news in a jam-packed episode.

The two also discuss whether the Inter Miami-Orlando City rivalry should be called the Sunshine Clasico (Clasico del Sol), recent whispers about James Rodriguez’s agents angling to move the player to South Florida, and much more.

You can listen to the insightful and entertaining Episode 8 of Miami Total Futbol Radio below:

