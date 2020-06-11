LAFC-Galaxy, Atlanta United-Red Bulls and Crew-FC Cincinnati headline 'MLS is Back' Tournament groups

The stage is set for Major League Soccer’s showcase event, the ‘MLS is Back Tournament’, as the groups were set for the World Cup-style competition in Orlando.
Several of the league’s top rivalries were drawn together when the groups were selected on Thursday, including Los Angeles FC-LA Galaxy, FC Cincinnati-Columbus and Real Salt Lake-Colorado.
The tournament, which will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, will kick off on July 8 with Orlando City facing Florida rival Inter Miami.
Los Angeles FC and the Galaxy are part of what is arguably the toughest group in the draw, with the Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo. Among the Eastern Conference groups a case can be made for Group E, with Atlanta United, the New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew making up a strong group along with FC Cincinnati.
All teams will play three group games which will count toward the 2020 MLS regular season standings.
Here are the groups:
Group F and Group E look to be the toughest.
I dont value the galaxy that much, but with Houston in there too.
6 team group and group C look weaker.
Some groups look fine but the favorites would be disappointed if they didnt
win
Can’t read too much into first two matches since it’s been 3 months but Group D has 3 of the 4 teams that went 2-0. It will be interesting to see how teams rest players. Of course Quit you and I will be the only ones that care since it’s MLS.
I saw part of the draw so I saw the buckets of balls, but it sure seems suspicious we ended up with El Traffico, Hell is Real, RB/ATL, Sea/Van, Rocky Mountain Cup. We just missed having NY Derby and Hou/Dal to cover big rivalries.
————————————
Group D seems the most balanced even if there isn’t a big name club. If NYCFC and Union don’t get out of that group it will be a huge surprise (that group of six had 2pts total from Weeks 1&2). Group F probably strongest 1-3 if LAG has figured things out but that’s a big if. Group B the USMNT group: Morris, Cannon, Pomykal, Ferreira, Yeuill.
