LAFC-Galaxy, Atlanta United-Red Bulls and Crew-FC Cincinnati headline 'MLS is Back' Tournament groups

The stage is set for Major League Soccer’s showcase event, the ‘MLS is Back Tournament’, as the groups were set for the World Cup-style competition in Orlando.

Several of the league’s top rivalries were drawn together when the groups were selected on Thursday, including Los Angeles FC-LA Galaxy, FC Cincinnati-Columbus and Real Salt Lake-Colorado.

The tournament, which will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort, will kick off on July 8 with Orlando City facing Florida rival Inter Miami.

Los Angeles FC and the Galaxy are part of what is arguably the toughest group in the draw, with the Portland Timbers and Houston Dynamo. Among the Eastern Conference groups a case can be made for Group E, with Atlanta United, the New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew making up a strong group along with FC Cincinnati.

All teams will play three group games which will count toward the 2020 MLS regular season standings.

Here are the groups:

What do you think of the draw? Which group do you consider the Group of Death? What matchup are you most excited to see?

Share your thoughts below.