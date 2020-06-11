MLS Power Rankings: LAFC, Atlanta United stand on top as league moves closer to returning

Since it has been three months since Major League Soccer’s season came to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is easy to forget just how things were going in a season that was just two weeks old when it was put on hold.

As MLS prepares to unveil the groups for its upcoming “MLS is Back” tournament, it is time to take a look at how the league’s 26 teams stacked up when the season was paused.

Los Angeles FC was fresh off a dramatic and entertaining 3-3 draw with the Philadelphia Union, but also still wore the crown as the strongest team in MLS by virtue of its Concacaf Champions League triumph over Club Leon.

Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United were the two most impressive surprises at the start of the season, with each recording consecutive romps to state their claims among the league’s elite. As much as two matches is a small sample size, SKC and the Loons gave their fans plenty of reason to believe the 2020 season was shaping up to be special.

The same couldn’t be said for the LA Galaxy, who started the season with a pair of lackluster performances, Javier Hernandez saw his MLS career get off to a dreadful start, and Guillermo Barros Schelotto faced more and more questions about his ability to turn the Galaxy into a winner.

New York City FC was another highly-rated team that stumbled out of the gate with a pair of losses. New head coach Ronny Deila had his team showing good signs in CCL, but couldn’t convert that into a good start to the MLS campaign.

Here is a look at how the SBI MLS Power Rankings stack up as the league works towards restarting:

SBI MLS POWER RANKINGS

1. LOS ANGELES FC (1-0-1)

2. ATLANTA UNITED (2-0)



🔼 3. SPORTING KANSAS CITY (2-0)

🔼 4. MINNESOTA UNITED (2-0)

5. SEATTLE SOUNDERS (1-0-1)

🔼 6. TORONTO FC (1-0-1)

🔼 7. COLUMBUS CREW (1-0-1)

🔽 8. NEW YORK CITY FC (0-2)

🔼 9. MONTREAL IMPACT (1-0-1)

10. FC DALLAS (1-0-1)

11. NEW YORK RED BULLS (1-0-1)

🔼 12. COLORADO RAPIDS (2-0)

🔼 13. PHILADELPHIA UNION (0-1-1)

🔼 14. D.C. UNITED (1-0-1)

🔼 15. PORTLAND TIMBERS (1-1)

🔽 16. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (0-1-1)

🔼 17. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (1-1)

🔽 18. LA GALAXY (0-1-1)

🔼 19. CHICAGO FIRE (0-1-1)

🔽 20. INTER MIAMI CF (0-2)

🔽 21. REAL SALT LAKE (0-0-2)

🔼 22. ORLANDO CITY (0-1-1)

🔽 23. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (0-1-1)

🔽 24. HOUSTON DYNAMO (0-1-1)

🔽 25. NASHVILLE SC (0-2)

26. FC CINCINNATI (0-2)