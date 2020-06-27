Morales, Dusseldorf relegated from Bundesliga following defeat

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf will be playing in the 2. Bundesliga next season.

Dusseldorf suffered a 3-0 road loss at Union Berlin on Saturday, ultimately dropping into the second automatic relegation place in the Bundesliga table.

Uwe Hosler’s side failed to win in either of their final six league matches, despite tying RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim. The club only earned one league win since the restart of the league schedule, a 2-1 win over Schalke on May 27th.

Morales played 29 minutes on Saturday in Berlin after starting the match on the bench. The 30-year-old made 27 appearances for Dusseldorf this season, scoring one goal and adding two assists.

The veteran midfielder’s contract is set to expire in June 2021, but he could be forced to leave early if he wants to remain a top European Division.

Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen failed to return to action during the restart as a nagging knee injury kept him on the sidelines since December. Steffen played in 17 matches during the first-half of the season, but will now return to the EPL giants to hopefully fight for a spot in Pep Guardiola’s squad for 2020-21’.

Dusseldorf’s defeat paired with Werder Bremen’s 6-1 win over Cologne moved Florian Kohfeldt’s side into the relegation playoff place.

U.S. Men’s National Team striker Josh Sargent scored off the bench in Bremen’s rout, keeping them alive from relegation for the time being.

The club will play either FC Heidenheim or Hamburg in the relegation/promotion two-legged playoff, pending the final results of the 2. Bundesliga season on Sunday.

The legs are scheduled to take place on July 2nd and 6th respectively with each team playing a leg at their home stadium. Should Bremen suffer relegation, it will be the second time overall in the club’s history and the first since 1980.