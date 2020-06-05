Otasowie training with Wolves first team ahead of Premier League restart

The English Premier League is set to resume play this month and one American youngster could be on his way to making his league debut.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have continued training ahead of the June 17th restart and Owen Otasowie is one of two young players brought into first team training. Otasowie is joined by fellow Under-23 teammate, 17-year-old Christian Marques in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

Otasowie, 19, has yet to make his senior debut in league action, appearing once in a 4-0 Europa League win over Turkish side Besiktas. He’s also made the bench for multiple EPL matches, but has found it tough to crack the first team with Willy Boly and Conor Coady as the starting center backs.

Otasowie has made 11 combined appearances this season for Wolves’ Under-23 side, registering 637 minutes of action. The 19-year-old signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with Wolves back in January, keeping him under contract until June 2022. The deal also includes a one-year player option.

“Over the past months, I think it is clear to see that Owen has the potential to be a very good player and we have been pleased with his recent attitude and application,” Wolves Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell said of Otasowie back in January.“He’s a player who has recognized the importance of being professional, working hard, and with all the technical ability and physical potential he has, it’s now starting to come to fruition.”

“We hope Owen can maintain his recent progress to continue to grow into another Academy graduate that will challenge for first-team football both now and in the future.”

Otasowie has two career appearances for the U.S. Under-18 Men’s National Team, debuting back in Feb. 2018.

Wolves return to league action on June 20th and are currently sixth in the EPL table on 43 points. The club has four matches remaining against current top-ten sides including Chelsea, Sheffield United, and Arsenal.