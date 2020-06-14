Pulisic features in Chelsea's lopsided friendly win over QPR

The face of the U.S. Men’s National Team continued his push back to competitive action for English Premier League club Chelsea on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic played a vital part in a 7-1 Blues’ friendly win over EFL Championship side QPR. Pulisic, who also played in a 1-0 midweek win over Reading, is pushing to get back into Frank Lampard’s starting lineup with EPL play resuming this week.

Feels good to be back playing at the Bridge! 💙 pic.twitter.com/Op6NKehgyu — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 14, 2020

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour both grabbed braces for Chelsea, while Mason Mount, Willian, and Olivier Giroud also found the back of the net on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic was on his way back from an adductor injury in March prior to the Premier League season being put on hold due to COVID-19. The 21-year-old suffered the injury on New Years Day against Brighton & Hove Albion and was in training later in January, however a setback forced to wait on the sidelines.

Since his move from Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic has recorded six goals and six assists in 23 combined appearances for Chelsea. The Blues are fourth in the EPL table and will face Aston Villa on June 21st in their first match back to action.

Pulisic’s return should please Lampard who now has another young and talented playmaker to call on for the remaining nine matches.