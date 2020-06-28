Pulisic leaves Chelsea FA Cup win with calf tightness

Christian Pulisic was one of the top performers for Chelsea in Sunday’s FA Cup win, but manager Frank Lampard is hoping he won’t be without his star playmaker going forward.

Pulisic started and played 72 minutes in the Blues 1-0 triumph over Leicester City, before leaving with tightness in his calf. Lampard didn’t risk it and took Pulisic off immediately, 12 minutes after Ross Barkley had put the Blues in front at the King Power Stadium.

The 21-year-old American had scored in both of his appearances back to league play over Aston Villa and Manchester City respectively and came close several times to add to that total on Sunday. Lampard doesn’t expect the knock to be anything serious, but admitted Pulisic did suffer an injury in his post match interview.

“Christian felt some tightness in his calf during the second drinks break so we took him off straightaway,” Lampard said. “We will see the extent of that over the next couple of days but hopefully that won’t be anything serious.”

Pulisic suffered an adductor injury on New Years Day against Brighton & Hove Albion and proceeded to miss the next 12 matches in all competitions for the Blues. He recovered from his injury over the COVID-19 break, but was had to wait to train with every Premier League club needing approval from the UK Government.

The USMNT star has scored seven league goals and registered two assists in 18 appearances, excelling in his first season in England. Chelsea remains in fourth place in the EPL table, two points ahead of fifth place Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sunday’s win also guaranteed Chelsea a trip to Manchester United in the semifinals of the FA Cup and the club also has a Round of 16 second leg date with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League this August.

Pulisic and Lampard will both be hoping his latest knock is nothing too serious with a busy schedule continuing on Wednesday in a league derby at West Ham United.