SBISoccer.com

Pulisic scores stunning goal against Manchester City

Pulisic scores stunning goal against Manchester City

Americans Abroad

Pulisic scores stunning goal against Manchester City

By 3 hours ago

By |

If his goal against Aston Villa wasn’t enough to show you he is fully recovered from injury, Christian Pulisic delivered a stunning goal on Thursday to show the English Premier League that he is all the way back.

Pulisic handed Chelsea a 1-0 advantage of second place Manchester City on Thursday, scoring his second goal in as many matches this month. After a mental breakdown between Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan, Pulisic snatched a loose ball and raced downfield.

The 21-year-old breezed past Mendy before sliding a right-footed shot into the bottom-right corner of Ederson’s goal. It was a fabulous finish from Pulisic who scored his seventh league goal of the current season.

Not only did the goal put Chelsea in front at Stamford Bridge, but it sparked a home win for Frank Lampard’s side. Despite a second-half free kick from Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Willian’s penalty kick winner handed Chelsea the win and Liverpool a first EPL title since 1990.

Pulisic had another glorious chance to add to his tally after halftime, rounding Ederson and slotting a shot towards goal, but Kyle Walker cleared the winger’s effort.

It was a strong performance from Pulisic who looks confident and ready to go with seven league matches remaining.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

5 comments
  • Ronniet

    I think it’s past time for people to stop doubting this man at a big club!!!! That run and goal were both pure filth!!!!

    Like

    Reply
    • Johnnyrazor

      He should go to a lesser league where he can be sure of starting every week and stop chasing these big club dreams. Poland is working for Saief he should go there.

      Like

      Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home