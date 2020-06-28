Report: Cannon on radar of Freiburg, Anderlecht, and Gent

Reggie Cannon may be locked up long-term by MLS side FC Dallas, but it hasn’t stopped European teams from reportedly having him on their radar.

Bundesliga side Freiburg has joined Belgium clubs Anderlecht and Gent in the race for Cannon’s services, VoetbalNieuws reported. Cannon was reportedly being linked with several European clubs at the end of 2019, but FC Dallas proceeded to sign him to a new four-year contract this past March.

The 22-year-old Homegrown Player has totaled 71 appearances for FCD in all competitions. Cannon has registered three goals and four assists for FC Dallas, recently helping them to an MLS Cup Playoffs berth in 2019.

Cannon has also moved up the ranks within the U.S. Men’s National Team, earning 11 caps since 2018. He is also an option for the USMNT U-23’s, who will take part in Olympic Qualifying in Spring 2021 following the postponement of this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Freiburg finished eighth in the Bundesliga this season, missing out on the final European qualification spot by one point. Should Cannon make the move to Germany, he would join a lengthy list of Americans in the top-flight.

Gent finished second in Belgium’s First Division, 15 points behind eventual winners Club Brugge. They will take part in the UEFA Champions League qualifying round this Fall after finishing in the top five.

Anderlecht slumped to eighth place this past season, finishing six points from the final European qualification spot. The club has one American on their roster in midfielder Kenny Saief, who is currently on loan in Poland at Lechia Gdansk.

It seems unlikely that Cannon would move, three months after signing a new deal, but a lot could happen if the right transfer fee is agreed upon. Cannon and FC Dallas are set to begin play at the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando on July 9th against the Vancouver Whitecaps.