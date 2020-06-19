Report: Inter Miami set to sign Leandro Gonzalo Pirez

Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough said last week that the team was planning to bring in some reinforcements.

One of them is apparently coming with MLS experience.

Inter Miami is close to signing former Atlanta United centerback Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, according to a report from the Athletic. The MLS expansion franchise is set to acquire Gonzalez Pirez via a full transfer from Liga MX side Club Tijuana, which he joined in January.

Gonzalez Pirez is currently listed on the MLS Allocation Order list due to the fact Atlanta United secured a transfer when he moved to Club Tijuana. Therefore, if Inter Miami signs him, it would be required to use the top spot in the allocation order, which it currently holds after Los Angeles FC selected Andy Najar with its top spot in the order.

Inter Miami’s proposed move for the Argentine defender will reportedly be made official prior to the start of the MLS is Back Tournament in July. The league is soon set to open the transfer window, allowing teams to sign players to their rosters.

Gonzalez Pirez, 28, previously spent three seasons with Atlanta United. He helped the club win the MLS Cup in 2018.

McDonough — who signed Gonzalez Pirez in Atlanta — stated last week that he wanted to sign three “significant” players to the roster. The Inter Miami executive made no mention of a defender, saying instead that he wanted an attacker, a wide player, and a central midfielder.

How Gonzalez Pirez’s reported arrival affects those plans is unclear, but Inter Miami looks set to bolster its defense ahead of the resumption of play in MLS.