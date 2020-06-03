Report: MLS, MLSPA nearing CBA deal to avoid lockout

The new deal will also see MLS teams take part in a tournament in Orlando that will mark the league’s return to play. Teams are scheduled to head to Central Florida on or around June 24 and would remain in Orlando for around six weeks, according to the report.

MLS play has been suspended since March 12th after all 26 teams played only two matches each of the league season. Due to COVID-19 numbers improving, teams were allowed to begin small group training sessions if in areas where stay-at-home orders were not in effect.

With the new CBA still in discussions, MLS players have been bypassing voluntary team workouts. A new deal between the two parties was previously agreed upon back in February, but wasn’t ratified due to the season being in effect.

A formal deal is expected to be delivered to the MLSPA later on Tuesday, and a ratification vote would be taken by the players in the next 24 hours.