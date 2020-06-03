Report: PSG monitoring USMNT defender Sergino Dest

Sergino Dest is being watched by two of Europe’s top clubs and reportedly there is a new name added to the list.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have begun monitoring Dest in hopes of possibly adding the U.S. Men’s National Team defender, according to ESPN. The 19-year-old right back has seen his stock rise drastically over the last year, becoming a first-team starter for Eredivisie side Ajax.

PSG are reportedly interested in Lazio’s Adam Marusic, but should that deal fall through then Dest is an option this summer. Totaling 35 appearances in all competitions this season, Dest made his debut in the UEFA Champions League this season, playing in the playoff and group stage.

Dest’s strong campaign in Amsterdam saw him awarded the club’s Young Player of the Year. Despite the tricky obstacle of choosing his international allegiance, Dest impressed for Erik Ten Hag’s side and helped them to a first place finish in the Eredivisie prior to the postponement of the league season.

Bayern Munich was first to express their interest in the American right back, reportedly offering Ajax €20 million last summer for his signature. However, the club turned down the offer from Bayern, giving Dest the opportunity to play immediate first team football after impressing with the club’s Under-23 team.

Bayern and Barcelona both remain in the hunt for Dest, with this summer being the next possible time to revamp their offer for him. Bayern currently has Dest’s U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team teammate Chris Richards under contract, as well as American midfielder Taylor Booth.

Should Dest receive an offer from Barcelona, he could team up with fellow international teammate Konrad De La Fuente, who currently is set to resume action with Barcelona’s B team.