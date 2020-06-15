Report: West Bromwich Albion, West Ham linked with Robinson

Antonee Robinson was being courted by Serie A side AC Milan earlier this year and now is reportedly being targeted by a pair of English clubs.

Robinson, who was diagnosed with an irregular heart rhythm back in January, is being linked with EFL Championship club West Bromwich Albion and EPL side West Ham United. West Brom are leading the charge for the defender’s signature this summer, pending they earn promotion back to England’s top-flight, according to the report.

West Brom are second in the EFL Championship table behind leaders Leeds United while West Ham United are 16th in the EPL table, outside of the relegation zone on goal differential.

Robinson is in his first full permanent season at Wigan Athletic after spending the 2018-19 season on-loan from Everton. The 22-year-old made the permanent move last Summer to the Latics, retaining his starting spot at left back.

The U.S. Men’s National Team defender returned to training last week for the EFL Championship club, after getting the green light from the club’s medical staff to return to action. Robinson’s last appearance came on January 28th, before missing eight matches due to a groin injury.

He’s made 30 combined appearances this season, while also scoring his first goal for the club. A winner of seven caps with the USMNT, Robinson has only appeared once under Gregg Berhalter in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica in July 2019.

Robinson and Wigan Athletic are 20th in the Championship, two points clear of the relegation zone. They return to action at Huddersfield Town on June 20th in their first match back.