Reyna, Adams headline American contingent to qualify for European competitions

Four American players from the German Bundesliga qualified for European competitions next season following the end of the league campaign on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund sealed a runners-up finish in the German top-flight last weekend despite Saturday’s 4-0 home loss to Hoffenheim. Reyna made his second-consecutive start for Lucien Favre’s side, playing 65 minutes in the lopsided defeat.

The 17-year-old was promoted to the first team in January and went on to score one goal and register two assists in all competitions.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig finished third in the table, also qualifying for the UEFA Champions League group stage. Adams started in Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday and finished the league season with 14 appearances.

Adams and his Leipzig teammates remain in this season’s UCL tournament which resumes in Portugal this August.

John Brooks and Ulysses Llanez will take part in next season’s UEFA Europa League playoffs after finishing seventh in the Bundesliga table. Wolfsburg’s lopsided loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday paired with Hoffenheim’s win over Borussia Dortmund confirmed the Wolves stay at seventh place after clinching a European berth last weekend.

Brooks has been a mainstay for Oliver Glasner side’s squad this season, making 25 league appearances and scoring one goal. Llanez was promoted to the first team, but did not make his senior competitive debut yet for the club.

The 19-year-old forward excelled with Wolfsburg’s U-19 team earlier this season, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in 16 appearances. Llanez also made his senior debut for the USMNT in January, scoring in a 1-0 friendly win over Costa Rica.

With this year’s current European competitions slated to resume in August, it’s expected the 2020-21 editions would begin in late Fall.