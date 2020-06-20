SBISoccer.com

Reyna delivers assist for Borussia Dortmund in first Bundesliga start

Reyna delivers assist for Borussia Dortmund in first Bundesliga start

Americans Abroad

Reyna delivers assist for Borussia Dortmund in first Bundesliga start

By 2 hours ago

By |

Giovanni Reyna earned his first Bundesliga start on Saturday, and commemorated it with a beautiful assist in Borussia Dortmund’s big clash against RB Leipzig.

It didn’t take long for the 17-year-old to make his impact felt, delivering an assist on a 30th-minute Erling Haaland goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win.

Reyna played 80 minutes before being replaced, and drew a second-half yellow card. Reyna had been limited to appearances off the bench since making his first-team debut in January. He was in line to earn his first start twice before, but once he missed out due to an injury in pre-game warmups, and more recently he missed out due to illness.

The victory helped Borussia Dortmund clinch second place in the league table after Bayern Munich captured its eighth-consecutive title a week ago.

Fellow American Tyler Adams started on the bench for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, but came on at halftime for RB Leipzig.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

1 comment
  • It’s Ok 2 Think

    Well, this article was super quick!! Lol. @ the time, of this comment, it’s the ‘47. Reyna is a future 10. His 1st start, & Favre has Reyna playing centrally, attacking mid, that’s not a mistake. I’m enjoying this match, so far… O! Reyna just missed a chance to score…

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home