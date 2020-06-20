Reyna delivers assist for Borussia Dortmund in first Bundesliga start

Giovanni Reyna earned his first Bundesliga start on Saturday, and commemorated it with a beautiful assist in Borussia Dortmund’s big clash against RB Leipzig.

It didn’t take long for the 17-year-old to make his impact felt, delivering an assist on a 30th-minute Erling Haaland goal in Saturday’s 2-0 win.

First @Bundesliga_EN start, first assist for Gio Reyna ✨🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lW7iYkIp39 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2020

Reyna played 80 minutes before being replaced, and drew a second-half yellow card. Reyna had been limited to appearances off the bench since making his first-team debut in January. He was in line to earn his first start twice before, but once he missed out due to an injury in pre-game warmups, and more recently he missed out due to illness.

The victory helped Borussia Dortmund clinch second place in the league table after Bayern Munich captured its eighth-consecutive title a week ago.

Fellow American Tyler Adams started on the bench for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, but came on at halftime for RB Leipzig.