Robinson back in full training with Wigan Athletic, cleared to play

Antonee Robinson has received the thumbs up to return to action for Wigan Athletic.

Robinson, who was diagnosed with a irregular heart rhythm back in January, returned to training on Friday with the EFL Championship club. Following further testing and treatment, Robinson was cleared by the club’s medical staff to return to action without any additional procedures.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the last few months, with a special thanks to club doctor Jonathan Tobin, the club’s medical staff and all of the team involved at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital,” Robinson said

“I can’t wait to get back to doing what I love. It has been a challenging time but I have good people around me. I am glad to be able to get back to training with the lads and to have the opportunity to play for Wigan Athletic again.”

The 22-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team left back was linked with a move to Serie A side AC Milan during the January Transfer Window, but saw the move fall through due to his heart issue. He has yet to return to play for the Latics, who return to action on June 20th following a three-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson made a permanent move to Wigan Athletic from English Premier League side Everton in the Summer of 2019. After a loan spell from the Toffees in the 2018-19 season, Robinson has continued to hold the starting left back job for Paul Cook’s side.

He’s made 30 combined appearances this season, scoring his first goal for the club. A winner of seven caps with the USMNT, Robinson has only appeared once under Gregg Berhalter in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica in July 2019.

Robinson and Wigan Athletic are 20th in the Championship, two points clear of the relegation zone. They return to action at Huddersfield Town on June 20th in their first match back in action.