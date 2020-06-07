Sabbi to remain at Hobro for remainder of Superliga season

Emmanuel Sabbi was scheduled to move to Danish Superliagen side Odense this summer, but that move for now has been put on hold.

The American forward will now remain with current Danish side Hobro for the remainder of the season after signing a one-month contract extension. Sabbi was scheduled to move to Odense this summer following a completed transfer back in January, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sabbi will stay with the club to finish the current season.

“The extension with Sabbi is a happy ending to his time in Hobro, and we are really happy about that,” Hobro Sporting Director Jens Hammer Sorensen said. “We have tried to speak to Sabbi’s heart, and that he now comes from the club in a proper way, I have all the honor and respect.”

“We are pleased that we can keep the squad intact for the rest of the season, because we believe it can secure the club another season in the Super League.”

Sabbi has scored six goals and registered one assist this season in 25 appearances in all competitions. The 22-year-old also helped Hobro fight off relegation in 2019 after scoring eight goals for the club in league play.

The club has picked up four points from a possible six in their first two league matches back to action. Sabbi has started both games for Hobro and will now look to help them in the upcoming relegation playoffs after finishing 12th in the 14-team standings.

“It has been a special situation, since I have to visit each club every day,” Sabbi said. “However, my wish has always been to finish the season at Hobro IK and help the club and my teammates for another season in the Super League.”

Hobro will now wait for their schedule for the playoffs which also includes eight additional teams.