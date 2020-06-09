Sargent: "No one wants to let this city down"

Werder Bremen has a tall task ahead of them if they want to remain a Bundesliga side for next season.

The relegation-threatened German club is 17th in the league standings and have struggled for most of the current campaign. Sitting three points off from 16th place Fortuna Dusseldorf, Bremen have a major match approaching this weekend at last place Paderborn.

With only six wins this season, Bremen know a victory on Saturday could tie them with Dusseldorf ahead of their match with second-place Borussia Dortmund. U.S. Men’s National Team and Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent admits the current situation could be frustrating but is focused on the goal at hand, to remain in the top-flight.

“It’s really frustrating for us a team, we want to create a lot of chances, but it’s just not working for us at the moment,” Sargent said in an interview with the club’s website. “But we won’t let it get us down.”

“Absolutely [this is a do-or-die match]. We have to win. We know how much is riding on this game.”

Sargent hasn’t scored since a 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin back on March 7th, the final match before a two-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since his last goalscoring performance, Sargent has made four starts in six appearances for Bremen, amassing 70+ minutes in three of those starts.

He may not be finding the back of the net, but Sargent is still putting in good shifts at just 19-years-old. During a relegation fight, you’d expect teams to roll with their experienced goalscoring options, but Bremen manager Florian Kohfeldt has stuck with Sargent over the last few weeks.

Bremen has earned two wins from six matches, including a scoreless draw with Borussia Monchengladbach, but still remain heavily in a fight for survival. Saturday’s showdown with Paderborn will statistically be the easiest challenge left for Bremen who finish the season with matches against Bayern Munich, Mainz, and Cologne.

Sargent is aiming to do everything he can to help Bremen avoid a second-ever relegation from the Bundesliga.

“No one at this club wants to go down,” Sargent said. “This club has such a long history, and no one wants to that the team or the city down. We’ll fight until the end to ensure that that doesn’t happen.”

Paderborn picked up a 1-0 road win over Bremen back in December, a match which Sargent was not in the 18-man squad for. The club has only four league victories this season and one in 2020, a 2-0 road win over Freiburg in January.

Since then, they’ve drawn four of their last five league matches including a 1-1 result at RB Leipzig last weekend. Like Bremen, this is Paderborn’s easiest match left with Union Berlin, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Eintracht Frankfurt left on their schedule.