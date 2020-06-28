Sargent, Werder Bremen to face Heidenheim in Bundesliga playoff

Josh Sargent helped Werder Bremen avoid automatic relegation from the German Bundesliga on Saturday and will now hope to help the club win their upcoming relegation/promotion playoff.

FC Heidenheim has been confirmed as Bremen’s opponent for July’s two-legged playoff after clinching third place in the 2. Bundesliga on Sunday. It will be a tough test for Bremen, who waited until the final match of the league season to put in their best performance overall.

Sargent came off the bench and scored his fourth league goal of the season in a 6-1 rout of Cologne. He played 45 minutes for Florian Kohfeldt’s side, helping them finish off a superb day and send Fortuna Dusseldorf into the final automatic relegation spot in the process.

The 20-year-old American had four goals and four assists in 28 league appearances this season, with an additional assist coming in German Cup play.

Heidenheim lost 3-0 to 2. Bundesliga Champions Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday, but due to Hamburg’s 5-1 loss to Sandhausen, they finished one point higher than Hamburg in the standings.

The legs are scheduled to take place on July 2nd and 6th respectively with each team playing a leg at their home stadium. Should Bremen suffer relegation, it will be the second time overall in the club’s history and the first since 1980.