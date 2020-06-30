Soto's contract expires at Hannover, remains linked to Norwich City

Sebastian Soto can now officially join any club he wishes.

German 2. Bundesliga side Hannover announced Monday that Soto, along with 10 additional players are now free agents after their current contracts expired. Soto reportedly signed a pre-contract in May with English Premier League side Norwich City after passing a medical and could now be on the move to Carrow Road in the coming days.

The 19-year-old’s proposed deal with the Canaries will run until June 2023, however due to not having an England work permit he will likely head back out on an immediate loan elsewhere. Soto’s agent Rob Moore was previously in discussions with teams from Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, according to the report.

Soto made the move to Germany from Real Salt Lake’s Academy in July 2018 and quickly moved up the ranks. Beginning with Hannover’s Under-19 side, Soto exploded for 17 goals and six assists in 24 matches, earning him promotion to the Under-23 side in the same season.

However, Soto failed to find the back of the net in eight combined appearances between Hannover’s first and second teams, which included a trio of Bundesliga cameos in 2019. The 2019-20 campaign saw Soto only make two league appearances for Hannover, whom finished sixth in the 2. Bundesliga table, seven points from the lone playoff spot.

A current U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team product, Soto scored four goals in five appearances in the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, helping the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team to a third-consecutive quarterfinals appearance.

Soto’s move to England would be the latest for an American since Christian Pulisic’s move from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund to EPL giants Chelsea.

Norwich City could be set for an immediate drop back to the EFL Championship, sitting last in the EPL table with 21 points and only seven matches remaining.