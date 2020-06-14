Sources: Fabian Johnson in talks with MLS clubs about potential move

U.S. Men’s National Team veteran Fabian Johnson is set to leave Bundesliga side Borussia Moenchengladbach this summer, and multiple Major League Soccer clubs are interested in bringing the German-American World Cup veteran to MLS.

Johnson, 32, is out of contract when the current Bundesliga season concludes, and sources have confirmed to SBI that his representatives have been in communication with multiple MLS teams about a potential move.

According to multiple MLS officials with knowledge of those discussions, Johnson is ready to move to the United States for a salary that would make him a Targeted Allocation Money signing. Johnson has had discussions with MLS teams about a TAM deal since 2019, and at no point has sought a Designated Player-level deal during those discussions.

FC Cincinnati and Real Salt Lake both extended offers to Johnson in 2019, but he ultimately stayed in Germany.

Johnson remains on the MLS Allocation List, meaning a team would have to use its MLS Allocation Order spot to sign him. According to MLS records, Los Angeles FC holds the top spot in the allocation order, but sources have confirmed to SBI that LAFC has used its top spot to sign Andy Najar. Inter Miami is next up top have the top spot, and Inter Miami sporting direct Paul McDonough said on Friday that his team now holds the top allocation spot.

A versatile player who has experience playing both as a winger and a fullback on both sides of the field, Johnson would be an attractive addition to any team in need of improved options on the flanks. Johnson has endured his share of injury issues in recent years, which have limited his playing time after having spent several years as a regular starter in the Bundesliga. He has played sparingly for Moenchengladbach this season, and has yet to play since the Bundesliga returned to action as he recovers from his latest muscle injury.

A standout on the 2014 USMNT World Cup squad, Johnson has not played for the United States since 2017, with his last game coming in the team’s World Cup qualifying loss to Costa Rica.

Despite his more than two-year stretch away from the USMNT, Johnson has remained on the MLS allocation order list. MLS has periodically removed players from the Allocation List who have not been part of the national team in recent times. Julian Green and Rubio Rubin were recently removed from the Allocation List and both have played for the United States more recently than Johnson has, though neither play has Johnson’s resume.