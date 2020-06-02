The global soccer community shows support for anti-racism protests in USA

Protests have carried on across the United States for days in response to the police brutality that led to the death of George Floyd, and soccer stars around the world have stepped up to offer their support.

Soccer’s big-name players, and some of the world’s biggest teams, have not shied away and have used their platform to raise awareness on social media, doing so shortly after multiple players in the German Bundesliga showed their support in goal celebrations.

Here is a look at some of the messages of support from around the soccer world:

On Monday, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé tweeted this photo in solidarity with the ongoing protests. The World Cup winner is one of many players to vocalize his support for the movement.

The entire squad knelt in Anfield's centre circle ahead of today's training session in a powerful show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Unity is strength: https://t.co/2BN18U4jIY pic.twitter.com/oVE5RgNMmh — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 1, 2020

Before training at Cobham this morning, the Chelsea players and coaching staff formed the letter H, for humans, and knelt in a show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. pic.twitter.com/yI6kAywa93 — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 2, 2020

First professional hat trick 🙏🏼. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ❤️ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020

Todos juntos venceremos al racismo! Justicia! ✊🏾✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿✊⁣

⁣

Together we will defeat racism! Justice ! ✊🏾✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿✊ ⁣

⁣#justiceforgeorgefloyd pic.twitter.com/98xjUjlt5c — achrafhakimi (@AchrafHakimi) May 31, 2020

Powerful moment here at Borussia-Park as Marcus Thuram takes the knee after scoring.@borussia_en are now two nil up just before the break. Watch live now on HD11 📺#beINBundesliga #BMGFCU pic.twitter.com/PZQ4pBs2GP — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) May 31, 2020