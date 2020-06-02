The global soccer community shows support for anti-racism protests in USA

Protests have carried on across the United States for days in response to the police brutality that led to the death of George Floyd, and soccer stars around the world have stepped up to offer their support.
Soccer’s big-name players, and some of the world’s biggest teams, have not shied away and have used their platform to raise awareness on social media, doing so shortly after multiple players in the German Bundesliga showed their support in goal celebrations.
Here is a look at some of the messages of support from around the soccer world:
On Monday, Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé tweeted this photo in solidarity with the ongoing protests. The World Cup winner is one of many players to vocalize his support for the movement.
