Tottenham-Manchester United headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

Still in the thick of securing a UEFA Champions League position for next season, Manchester United can effectively take Tottenham out of contention with a win when they square off on Friday.

A sign of positivity for the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should finally have star midfielder Paul Pogba at his disposal for the first time since taking over the job earlier in the year.

Also in Premier League play, Sunday’s Mersyside derby between Liverpool and Everton will see the champions in waiting hope to take one step closer to clinching its first-ever Premier League title.

Headlining La Liga action in Spain this weekend, Friday’s first-vs-third battle between Sevilla and Barcelona serves as one of the last major possible stumbling blocks for Barca as it tries to close out its 27th league championship campaign.

Saturday’s Bundesliga battle between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will be last big game in Red Bull colors for star-striker Timo Werner as his departure to Chelsea was confirmed earlier this week.

Serie A action also resumes this weekend. Inter’s quest to catch up to Juventus restarts with a tilt against Sampdoria on Sunday.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.

Here are this weekend’s soccer viewing options:

Friday

Premier League

1 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Norwich City vs Southampton

3:15 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

La Liga

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Granada vs Villarreal

1:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Mallorca vs Leganés

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Sevilla vs Barcelona

Primeira Liga

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Vitória Guimarães vs Moreirense

4:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Famalicão vs Sporting Braga

Saturday

Premier League

7:30 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Watford vs Leicester City

10 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

12:30 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

2:45 p.m. -NBC Sports Gold – Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, UniMás – Bayern München vs Freiburg

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg

9:30 a.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Hertha BSC vs Bayer Leverkusen

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Schalke 04 vs Wolfsburg

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Köln vs Eintracht Frankfurt

9:30 a.m. -TUDN en Vivo, FOX Soccer Match pass- Paderborn vs Borussia M’gladbach

La Liga

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Espanyol vs Levante

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Athletic Club vs Real Betis

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Getafe vs Eibar

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Atlético Madrid vs Real Valladolid

Serie A

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+ – Torino vs Parma

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Cagliari

K League 1

6 a.m. –fuboTV – Seongnam FC vs Sangju Sangmu

Sunday

Premier League

9 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

11:15 a.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV – Aston Villa vs Chelsea

2 p.m. -NBC, fuboTV – Everton vs Liverpool

La Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Celta de Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Valencia vs Osasuna

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid

Serie A

1:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Atalanta vs Sassuolo

3:45 p.m. –ESPN+, fuboTV – Inter vs Sampdoria

Bundesliga 2

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Nürnberg vs Stuttgart

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Heidenheim vs Hamburger SV

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – St. Pauli vs Jahn Regensburg

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Darmstadt 98 vs Wehen Wiesbaden

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Bochum vs Greuther Fürth

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Erzgebirge Aue vs Hannover 96

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Sandhausen vs Dynamo Dresden

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Osnabrück vs Holstein Kiel

9:30 a.m. -FOX Soccer Match Pass – Karlsruher SC vs Arminia Bielefeld

Super Liga

2 p.m. –ESPN+ – Midtjylland vs AGF

K League 1

5 a.m. –fuboTV – Jeonbuk Motors vs Gwangju

Segunda Division

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Mirandés vs Ponferradina

3:45 p.m. –fuboTV – Fuenlabrada vs Numancia

Allsvenskan

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Norrköping vs Djurgården