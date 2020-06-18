Wynalda released as head coach of Las Vegas Lights FC

Eric Wynalda has been released from his duties as head coach of USL side Las Vegas Lights FC.

The USL club announced the news on Wednesday, ending a two-year relationship with Wynalda. Wynalda, 51, joined the club in Oct. 2018, becoming both the head coach and Technical Director of the club.

Wynalda found it tough in his first year as head coach with Las Vegas finishing 13th in the 18-team Western Conference. Overall, the club finished 25th in the combined league standings, posting an 11-8-15 record, five points out of the play-in round for the playoffs.

2019 saw the Lights only play one match with Wynalda in charge, a 1-1 opening weekend draw against Landon Donovan’s San Diego Loyal in March. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the USL season along with several other professional leagues around the world.

Wynalda, a longtime member of the U.S. Men’s National Team, will now be looking for his next coaching position. The former 20-year professional player has also served as head coach of Cal FC, L.A. Wolves, and Atlanta Silverbacks during his coaching career.

The current USL campaign is scheduled to resume play on July 11th with majority of the season still left to play.