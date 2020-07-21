Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Ream, Pulisic, and more

Fulham has a lot to do if they want to clinch the final automatic promotion place back into the English Premier League, but are riding strong form heading into Wednesday’s final regular season match.

Tim Ream has continued to be a consistent performer for Fulham, who take on Wigan Athletic in their final match of the season. Should Fulham defeat the Latics, as well as West Bromwich Albion and Brentford suffer defeats, the London club will be back in the EPL. Ream has started all eight matches for Fulham since the resumption of the league season, leading them to a 5-2-1 record over that span. The positive news for Fulham is that Wigan hasn’t defeated the Cottagers since 2006, when both teams were in the Premier League. Ream and his teammates will be asked to put in one final strong performance, hoping luck goes their way on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Liverpool in Premier League play while Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Orebro in Allsvenskan play. Michael Lansing and Horsens face Odense in a Europa League qualification playoff. Geoff Cameron and QPR look to end the EFL Championship on a high note against West Bromwich Albion while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town take on Blackburn Rovers.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Liverpool on Wednesday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Arsenal on Tuesday.

Championship

Tim Ream and Fulham face Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Birmingham City on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Swansea City on Wednesday.

Denmark

Superliagen playoff

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Odense on Thursday.

Sweden

allsvenskan

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Orebro on Thursday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Malmo on Thursday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Basel on Wednesday.