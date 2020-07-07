Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Robinson, Boyd, and more

Wigan Athletic suffered a first league loss since February over the weekend and will look to rebound against QPR this week.

The Latics, who went into administration last week, will need to pick up as many points possible to avoid relegation to League One. Antonee Robinson has starred for Paul Cook’s side, going the full distance in three of the club’s four matches back in action.

Robinson has been linked to AC Milan, West Bromwich Albion, and West Ham United since the start of 2020 and has also overcome an irregular heart rhythm issue to retain his starting spot. The 22-year-old left back has been named in the EFL Championship Team of the Week twice in the past three weeks and will look to help Wigan to a bounce-back result at home on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Tyler Boyd will look to jump back into Besiktas’ starting lineup on Thursday after missing Monday’s league defeat. Tim Ream and Fulham face Nottingham Forest in a top-five EFL Championship showdown. Geoff Cameron will be in action against Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic while Matt Miazga concludes his three-match suspension this week.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Manchester City on Wednesday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Manchester United on Thursday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Championship

Tim Ream and Fulham face Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Barnsley on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga is SUSPENDED for Reading.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Real Zaragoza on Thursday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Rheindorf Altach on Wednesday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson, Yosef Samuel and Hobro face Michael Lansing and Horsens on Wednesday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Kasimpasa on Thursday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Lugano on Thursday.