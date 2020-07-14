Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Yedlin, Robinson, and more

DeAndre Yedlin’s time at Newcastle United could be coming to an end in the coming weeks, but for now the American defender will focus on a strong end of the Premier League season.

Yedlin has one year remaining on his current contract with the Magpies, but reports from England have hinted at an early exit for the right back. After two appearances off the bench in the return to league play, the 28-year-old played 90 minutes against Manchester City on July 8th. Yedlin did not feature in Newcastle’s 2-1 loss to Watford last weekend, but could jump back into Steve Bruce’s starting lineup due to rotation.

Up next for Yedlin is a date with his former club Tottenham at St. James Park on Wednesday before final matches against Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool respectively.

Elsewhere, Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Hull City while Geoff Cameron and Cameron Carter-Vickers will go head-to-head also in EFL Championship play. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea will try to bounce back as the Blues face relegated Norwich City at home. Mix Diskerud and Aron Johannsson will be in Swedish Allsvenskan action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Norwich City on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Tottenham on Wednesday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Everton on Thursday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Burnley on Wednesday.

Championship

Tim Ream and Fulham face West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Hull City on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga and Reading.face Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Hartberg on Wednesday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Sirius on Wednesday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Kalmar on Thursday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Sarpsborg on Thursday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Lucerne on Thursday.