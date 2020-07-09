Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Boyd, Pulisic, and more

Tyler Boyd’s first league goal for Turkish Super League side Besiktas came in a winning fashion.
Boyd celebrated his first goal since joining the club last summer while helping Besiktas to a 3-2 win over Kasimpasa. The victory propelled Besiktas into third place in the standings, one point behind third place Sivasspor. Boyd made a darting run into the box and slammed home a cross from Caner Erkin, putting the hosts in front. After falling behind, Besiktas would eventually rally to earn an important win in their race for Champions League Football for next season.
🇺🇸💥 Tyler Boyd and Caner Erkin exchange crosses before the US international opens his account for the season. 1-0!
Besiktas 🆚 Kasımpasa
WATCH LIVE ⬇️
📺🖥 CONNECT: https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/DakS74Zd6n
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 9, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Christian Pulisic continued his hot run of form as he helped Chelsea down Crystal Palace 3-2 on Tuesday. Pulisic scored his eighth league goal in the victory, showing extreme confidence with his left-footed strike at Selhurst Park. The 21-year-old also completed 81% of his passes while winning nine duels and two fouls. Pulisic and Chelsea moved to third in the league table following Leicester’s draw at Arsenal, moving one step closer to a top-four finish.
Elsewhere, loanees Cameron Carter-Vickers and Erik Palmer-Brown put in strong shifts for their respective clubs while Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic picked up an important win over QPR. Geoff Cameron also played in for QPR in the defeat. DeAndre Yedlin earned a rare start for Newcastle United, but was unable to help the Magpies avoid a lopsided defeat to Manchester City.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:
England
Premier League
Christian Pulisic started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.
DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday.
Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Manchester United on Thursday.
Owen Otasowie did not dress in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-0 loss to Sheffield United on Wednesday.
Championship
Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.
Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton Town’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley on Tuesday.
Duane Holmes started and played 43 minutes in Derby County’s 2-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.
Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 win over QPR on Wednesday.
Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes for QPR.
Matt Miazga is SUSPENDED for Reading.
Spain
Segunda Liga
Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Real Zaragoza on Thursday.
Austria
Bundesliga
Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 1-0 win over Rheindorf Altach on Wednesday.
Denmark
Superliagen
Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson, Yosef Samuel did not dress in Hobro’s 3-2 loss to Horsens on Wednesday.
Michael Lansing did not dress for Horsens.
Turkey
Super Lig
Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Kasimpasa on Thursday.
Switzerland
Super League
Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Lugano on Thursday.
So which team is actually in 3rd place? “The victory propelled Besiktas into third place in the standings, one point behind third place Sivasspor. “
LikeLike