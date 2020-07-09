Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Boyd, Pulisic, and more

Tyler Boyd’s first league goal for Turkish Super League side Besiktas came in a winning fashion.

Boyd celebrated his first goal since joining the club last summer while helping Besiktas to a 3-2 win over Kasimpasa. The victory propelled Besiktas into third place in the standings, one point behind third place Sivasspor. Boyd made a darting run into the box and slammed home a cross from Caner Erkin, putting the hosts in front. After falling behind, Besiktas would eventually rally to earn an important win in their race for Champions League Football for next season.

🇺🇸💥 Tyler Boyd and Caner Erkin exchange crosses before the US international opens his account for the season. 1-0! Besiktas 🆚 Kasımpasa

WATCH LIVE ⬇️

📺🖥 CONNECT: https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/DakS74Zd6n — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 9, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Christian Pulisic continued his hot run of form as he helped Chelsea down Crystal Palace 3-2 on Tuesday. Pulisic scored his eighth league goal in the victory, showing extreme confidence with his left-footed strike at Selhurst Park. The 21-year-old also completed 81% of his passes while winning nine duels and two fouls. Pulisic and Chelsea moved to third in the league table following Leicester’s draw at Arsenal, moving one step closer to a top-four finish.

Elsewhere, loanees Cameron Carter-Vickers and Erik Palmer-Brown put in strong shifts for their respective clubs while Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic picked up an important win over QPR. Geoff Cameron also played in for QPR in the defeat. DeAndre Yedlin earned a rare start for Newcastle United, but was unable to help the Magpies avoid a lopsided defeat to Manchester City.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Manchester United on Thursday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-0 loss to Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Championship

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton Town’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes started and played 43 minutes in Derby County’s 2-0 loss to West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 1-0 win over QPR on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes for QPR.

Matt Miazga is SUSPENDED for Reading.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Real Zaragoza on Thursday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 1-0 win over Rheindorf Altach on Wednesday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson, Yosef Samuel did not dress in Hobro’s 3-2 loss to Horsens on Wednesday.

Michael Lansing did not dress for Horsens.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Kasimpasa on Thursday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Lugano on Thursday.