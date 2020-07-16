Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Robinson, Pulisic, and more

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic earned an emphatic victory in EFL Championship play on Tuesday, downing Hull City 8-0 at the DW Stadium.

Robinson started and played 56 minutes for the Latics, impressing in a busy first-half for the hosts. The left back won seven of 13 duels defensively, while also successfully completing four dribbles and one tackle. With the game already won after seven first-half goals, Paul Cook decided to rest one of his star players for this weekend’s clash with Charlton Athletic. The 22-year-old Robinson has made 36 appearances this season, excelling in his first full season with the club after arriving from Everton.

Christian Pulisic continued his strong run of form for Chelsea in a 1-0 midweek win over Norwich City. Pulisic registered his third league assist of the season, setting up Olivier Giroud for the lone goal at Stamford Bridge. The in-form 21-year-old also completed 87% of his passes while having two shots saved by Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul. The Blues took a major step to clinching a top-four spot with two matches remaining.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 45 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-1 loss to Tottenham on Wednesday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Everton on Thursday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-1 draw with Burnley on Wednesday.

Championship

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town on Tuesday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes for Luton Town.

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play in Reading’s 2-1 loss to Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes did not dress (Injury) in Derby County’s 2-1 loss to Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 0-0 second leg draw with Hartberg on Wednesday. Hartberg clinches Europa League spot on 3-2 aggregate.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Mix Diskerud started and played 81 minutes in Helsingborg’s 1-1 draw with Sirius on Wednesday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Kalmar on Thursday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Sarpsborg on Thursday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Rakow Czestochowa’s 3-2 loss to LKS Lodz on Tuesday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Lechia Gdansk’s 0-0 draw with Legia Warsaw on Wednesday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Lucerne on Thursday.