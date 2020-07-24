Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Alvarado, Pulisic, and more

Liga MX will hope to kick off play this weekend with Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa facing a tough test off the bat.

Necaxa will host Tigres on Friday in their season opener after a long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alvarado remains a key player for the club after holding down a consistent spot in the backline. The 27-year-old center back started 21 games for the club over both the Apertura and Clausura seasons, scoring two goals. Necaxa has failed to beat Tigres in its last six league showdowns, last winning in Oct. 2016. Alvarado will need to a vocal leader for Necaxa if they want to start league play off with a major victory.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home knowing a top-four berth is at stake. DeAndre Yedlin will seek a final start of the season against champions Liverpool. Tim Ream and Fulham begin their two-legged semifinal against Cardiff City on Monday while Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Genclerbirligi in Turkish Super League action.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Liverpool on Sunday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face West Ham United on Sunday.

Championship

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Cardiff City on Monday. It is the first of a two-legged semifinal.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Benevento on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Genclerbirligi on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Odense on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Ostersunds on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Orebro on Monday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Start on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face FC Zurich on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado, Fernando Arce and Necaxa face Tigres on Friday.

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Sunday.