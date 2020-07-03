Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Boyd, Pulisic, and more

Turkish Super League side Besiktas remains well in the hunt for a European qualification spot with five matches to play this season.

American winger Tyler Boyd has played in all three league matches back from a lengthy break, totaling 109 minutes in a pair of wins and one defeat. Boyd has made 17 league appearances for Besiktas in his debut season for the club, but has found it tough to replicate his statistics from a year ago while on loan at Ankaragucu. With a place in Europe up for grabs and plenty of teams in the race, Boyd could play an important role in the final matches of the league season for Besiktas.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on Watford in hopes of a bounce-back result following a midweek defeat. Duane Holmes and Derby County face Nottingham Forest in EFL Championship play while Tim Ream and Fulham entertain Birmingham City. Erik Palmer-Brown’s loan spell with Austria Wien comes to an end this weekend after the club’s match against Mattersburg. Romain Gall and Stabaek seek a second-straight win as they face Rosenborg.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Watford on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face West Ham United on Sunday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Liverpool on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Arsenal on Saturday.

Championship

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Brentford on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Reading on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Matt Miazga is SUSPENDED for Reading.

Eric Lichaj is OUT OF CONTRACT with Hull City.

Germany

3. Liga

Chris Richards, Malik Tillman, Taylor Booth and Bayern Munich II face Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher face Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Carl Zeiss Jena on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Almeria on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Sepzia on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Mattersburg on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face LASK on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Kayserispor on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson, Yosef Samuel and Hobro face Randers on Sunday.

Michael Lansing and Horsens face Esbjerg on Friday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Atromitos on Monday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Cracovia on Saturday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Czestochowa face Zaglebie Lubin on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Hacken on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Djurgarden on Monday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Rosenorg on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Sion on Sunday.