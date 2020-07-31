Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Harkes, Pulisic, and more

The Scottish Premiership gets underway this weekend with Championship winners Dundee United looking to make a major splash back in the top flight.

Former D.C. United midfielder Ian Harkes has quickly made a name for himself with the Tangerines, grabbing a starting role at the club. Harkes made 26 league appearances last season for Dundee United, helping them finish top of the league before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season abruptly. Not only did Harkes cap off a strong year with a new contract this summer, but he was also named to the Scottish Championship Team of the Year.

The 25-year-old will have a new manager this season as Micky Mellon takes over for the departed Robbie Neilson. Harkes and his teammates seek a win in their season opener on Saturday with St. Johnstone coming to Tannadice Park.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea look to capture the FA Cup Final as they face Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. Josh Gatt begins a new chapter of his career at Irish side Dundalk while Aron Johannsson and Mix Diskerud face off in Sweden. Ethan Horvath may get the nod for Club Brugge in this weekend’s Belgium Cup Final against Royal Antwerp.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

fa cup final

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Arsenal on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pisa on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Aron Johannsson and Hammarby on Sunday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face FK Haugesund on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Xamax on Friday.

Scotland

Premiership

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Belgium

Cup Final

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Antwerp on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland

Premier Division

Josh Gatt and Dundalk face St. Patrick’s Athletic on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo and Pumas face Atlas on Monday.

Fernando Arce and Necaxa face FC Juarez on Friday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Mazatlan on Sunday.