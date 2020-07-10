Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Palmer-Brown, and more

Christian Pulisic is in the best form of his career right now for Chelsea and Frank Lampard will hope the American winger continues that trend this weekend.

Chelsea currently occupies third place in the Premier League table and faces a trip to Sheffield United on Saturday. Pulisic has scored three goals in six combined appearances since the resumption of the season in June. The 21-year-old is also becoming a menace in possession, winning penalties and fouls for the London club. With Leicester City and a surging Manchester United right behind them in the table, the Blues will seek a third-consecutive win and a first road win at Bramall Lane since 2006.

Elsewhere, Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien begin a two-legged matchup with Hartberg with the winner qualifying for the Europa League next season. Tyler Boyd will look to make it two goals in two matches for Turkish side Besiktas while Tim Ream and Fulham aim for a fourth win in a row. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Watford on Saturday with the American defender playing his first game as a 27-year-old.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Sheffield United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Watford on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Everton on Sunday.

Championship

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Cardiff City on Friday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Brentford on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Barnsley on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj is OUT OF CONTRACT with Hull City.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Alcorcon on Monday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Empoli on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Wien face Hartberg on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Yeni Malatyaspor on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson, Yosef Samuel and Hobro face Lyngby on Sunday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Panionios on Saturday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Lech Poznan on Sunday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Czestochowa face Gornik Zabrze on Friday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Sirius on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face AIK on Sunday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Kristiansund on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Servette on Sunday.