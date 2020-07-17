Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Ream, and more

Chelsea seeks a trophy in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge and could move one step closer to that with a win against Manchester United in this weekend’s FA Cup semifinals.

The Blues are up to third place in the Premier League table, but now turn their attention towards the Red Devils on Sunday. Christian Pulisic set up the only goal in Chelsea’s 1-0 midweek win over Norwich City, continuing a good run of form since the resumption of play. Pulisic has yet to taste victory over the Red Devils this season, losing in both league play and the EFL Cup. The 21-year-old has returned with a vengeance though from an adductor injury, scoring three goals, adding one assist, and winning one penalty kick opportunity. Should the Blues win on Sunday, they will face either Manchester City or Arsenal in August’s FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

Elsewhere, Tim Ream and Fulham face Sheffield Wednesday at Craven Cottage looking to rebound from a midweek draw. Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic take on Charlton Athletic after a monster midweek victory while Duane Holmes and Derby County take on league leaders Leeds United. Romain Gall could see a start for Norwegian side Stabaek after playing 20 minutes off the bench on Thursday.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA Cup

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Manchester United on Sunday.

Premier league

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Crystal Palace on Monday.

Championship

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Leeds United on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town face Hull City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Millwall on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Lugo on Friday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pescara on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Fenerbahce on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson, Yosef Samuel and Hobro face Lyngby on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face NFC Volos on Saturday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Slask Wroclaw on Sunday.

Ben Lederman and Rakow Czestochowa face Wisla Plock on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Goteborg on Monday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Falkenbergs on Sunday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Aalesund on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Thun on Sunday.