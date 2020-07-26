Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Boyd, Pulisic, and more

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas will have a chance at returning to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Boyd started on Saturday and went the distance in Besiktas’ 3-0 road win over Genclerbirligi. The U.S. Men’s National Team winger recorded one shot on goal and also won five duels and two aerial battles, continuing to start for the Turkish side. A fourth-consecutive league win clinched a third place finish for Besiktas, whom qualified for the UCL qualification round. The 25-year-old scored one goal and registered one assist in 21 league appearances this season in his first season with Besiktas. Now Boyd and his teammates will have a short break before preseason camp begins for the 2020-21′ season.

Christian Pulisic started and played 78 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pulisic didn’t create a similar impact as in weeks past, but did help the Blues clinch a top-four spot in the Premier League. The 21-year-old will now prepare for next weekend’s FA Cup Final vs. Arsenal at Wembley Stadium before returning to Champions League play at Bayern Munich.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier league

Christian Pulisic started and played 78 minutes in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Aston Villa’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Sunday. Vassilev and Aston Villa guaranteed league safety for another season.

Owen Otasowie did not dress for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Championship

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Cardiff City on Monday. It is the first of a two-legged semifinal.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started, registered ONE assist, and played 67 minutes in Frosinone’s 3-2 loss to Benevento on Friday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Besiktas’ 3-0 win over Genclerbirligi on Saturday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play in Horsens’ 1-1 second leg draw with Odense on Sunday. Odense won 4-2 on aggregate.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Ostersunds on Monday.

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Orebro on Monday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall started and played 57 minutes in Stabaek’s 0-0 draw with Start on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 3-1 win over FC Zurich on Saturday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Sebastian Saucedo did not dress in Pumas’ 3-2 win over Queretaro on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress for Queretaro.