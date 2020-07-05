Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Cameron, Ream, and more

Geoff Cameron and QPR snapped a three-match losing streak on Saturday in a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Cameron played 90 minutes in a three-man backline for the Rangers, winning six of his nine duels in the match. The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran signed a one-year extension with QPR back in June to remain with the club until 2021. Cameron, 34, has been a mainstay in Mark Warburton’s team this season, totaling 31 league appearances for the London club. Playing as both a centerback and defensive midfielder this season, Cameron and the club will seek a strong end to the season with promotion likely out of reach with five matches remaining.

Tim Ream and Fulham claimed a dramatic last-second win against Birmingham City on Saturday. Scott Parker’s side earned a 1-0 victory to remain in the hunt for automatic promotion from the EFL Championship. Ream played 90 minutes once again in Fulham’s backline, completing 91% of his passes and winning one duel. Saturday’s win moved Fulham seven points behind Leeds United with five matches left to play.

Christian Pulisic excelled for Chelsea in a 3-0 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge. Despite not scoring or assisting, Pulisic was a menace in possession, completing 91% of his passes and winning four fouls. The 21-year-old playmaker continued to start for Frank Lampard’s side, helping the Blues remain in the mix for a top-four finish.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier league

Christian Pulisic started and played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with West Ham United on Sunday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Liverpool on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

Championship

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 3-0 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton Town’s 5-0 loss to Reading on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Duane Holmes started and played 66 minutes in Derby County’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre, Marlon Fossey did not dress for Fulham.

Matt Miazga is SUSPENDED for Reading.

Eric Lichaj is OUT OF CONTRACT with Hull City.

Germany

3. Liga

Chris Richards started and played 90 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 1-0 loss to Kaiserslautern on Saturday. Bayern II won the 3. Liga title.

McKinze Gaines started and played 90 minutes in Sonnenhof Grobaspach’s 1-0 loss to Carl Zeiss Jena on Sunday.

Malik Tillman started and played 55 minutes for Bayern II.

Taylor Booth did not dress for Bayern II.

Terrence Boyd did not dress in Hallescher’s 2-2 draw with Wurzburger Kickers on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore started and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 2-1 win over Almeria on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 77 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-1 win over Sepzia on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown did not dress in Austria Wien’s 1-0 win over Mattersburg on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg face LASK on Sunday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Kayserispor on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored ONE goal, and played 60 minutes in Hobro’s 3-2 loss to Randers on Sunday.

Christian Cappis started and played 61 minutes for Hobro.

Loucious Don Deedson, Yosef Samuel did not dress for Hobro.

Michael Lansing did not dress in Horsens’ 2-1 win over Esbjerg on Friday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Atromitos on Monday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman started and played 58 minutes in Rakow Czestochowa’s 2-1 loss to Zaglebie Lubin on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress (Injury) in Lechia Gdansk’s 3-0 loss to Cracovia on Saturday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson and Hammarby face Hacken on Sunday.

Mix Diskerud and Helsingborg face Djurgarden on Monday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall and Stabaek face Rosenorg on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann and St. Gallen face Sion on Sunday.