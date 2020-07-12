Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Diskerud, Ream, and more

Manchester City loanee Mix Diskerud got to savor his first win with Helsingborg on Sunday after the Swedish side picked up three points.

Diskerud started and played 90 minutes in Helsingborg’s 2-0 win over AIK, with the veteran midfielder excelling at his position. The former NYCFC player won nine of his 12 duels while also winning seven of eight aerial battles.

The 29-year-old also registered one shot on goal as Helsingborg picked up its first win of the new Allsvenskan season. Sunday marked Diskerud’s third straight game going the distance and now the veteran and his club seek a second-straight win over Goteborg on July 15th.

Elsewhere, Tim Ream and Fulham picked up an important home win over Cardiff City in EFL Championship play while Cameron Carter-Vickers and Luton Town defeated Huddersfield Town. Christian Pulisic started for Chelsea, but couldn’t help his team avoid a lopsided loss at Sheffield United. Erik Palmer-Brown, Antonee Robinson, and Geoff Cameron all played in league matches.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier league

Christian Pulisic started and played 66 minutes in Chelsea’s 3-0 loss to Sheffield United on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin dressed but did not play in Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to Watford on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev did not dress in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday.

Championship

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Friday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 3-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers started and played 90 minutes in Luton Town’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 87 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley on Saturday.

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play in Reading’s 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Duane Holmes did not dress (Injury) in Derby County’s 3-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj is OUT OF CONTRACT with Hull City.

Spain

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Alcorcon on Monday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich started and played 45 minutes in Frosinone’s 2-0 loss to Empoli on Friday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Erik Palmer-Brown started and played 90 minutes in Austria Wien’s 3-2 first leg loss to Hartberg on Saturday. Second leg will take place on July 15th.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Yeni Malatyaspor on Monday.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi, Christian Cappis, Loucious Don Deedson, Yosef Samuel and Hobro face Lyngby on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT FOR SEASON (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi came off the bench and played eight minutes in Panetolikos’ 2-0 win over Panionios on Saturday.

Poland

Ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Rakow Czestochowa’s 4-1 loss to Gornik Zabrze on Friday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Lechia Gdansk’s 3-2 loss to Lech Poznan on Sunday.

Sweden

Allsvenskan

Aron Johannsson did not dress in Hammarby’s 0-0 draw with Sirius on Saturday.

Norway

Eliteserien

Romain Gall came off the bench and played 29 minutes in Stabaek’s 2-1 win over Kristiansund on Sunday.

Switzerland

Super League

Jonathan Klinsmann dressed but did not play in St. Gallen’s 1-1 draw with Servette on Sunday.